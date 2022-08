HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis.

According to officials, the primary cause of the crash was Lottman’s presence in the roadway.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol.