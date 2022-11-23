HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County.

Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10..

An investigation began in November of 2021 after a Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department officer was called to the Cumberland branch of the Greenfield Banking Company (GBC).

The branch manager told police she believed Coley and another man, Richard Bosley Jr., passed fraudulent checks at the Cumberland GBC branch and the GBC branches in Fortville and New Palestine on October 25, 2021.

The checks were made out to the James Whitcomb Riley Festival Assoc., the group that organizes a multi-day festival in downtown Greenfield in honor of Indiana poet James Whitcomb Riley. Together, Coley and Bosley are accused of cashing checks totaling $8,351.39.

The branch manager said she was suspicious because she was also on the board for the Riley Festival Association and the board’s treasurer had already alerted her of possible fraudulent activity.

When she investigated the checks herself, the woman told police they were fake copies of actual checks with copies of the treasurer and board president’s signatures on them.

Court documents state half of the checks had Coley’s name as the payable person, and the other half had Bosley’s. Coley also reportedly signed and put his social security number in the check’s endorsement area on the back.

Investigators checked surveillance video at the GBC Cumberland and New Palestine branches and saw a man matching Coley’s appearance.

Coley was ordered to pay $4,167.64 in restitution to the James Whitcomb Riley Festival Association for the checks he cashed. He was also sentenced to 586 days of formal probation.

Bosley has not been convicted for his alleged role. A failure to appear warrant was issued for his arrest after he did not show up for a court date.