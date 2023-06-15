INDIANAPOLIS – A local non-profit kicked off a brand-new anti-violence initiative Thursday night.

The target audience: the city’s youth.

“We want to play outside,” screamed a group of more than 40 kids Thursday night at MLK Park in Indianapolis.

That was the message they had for anyone looking to choose violence in one of the city’s parks.

“They may listen to you guys,” Lenerd McKinney said. “You have a better voice than anybody.”

McKinney is the founder of the “I Want to Play Outside” initiative. He also serves as president of He Cares, Inc., a local non-profit ministry that aims to stop violence.

The goal of Thursday’s event, McKinney said, was to encourage kids to spread the word to put the guns down so they can be kids.

“We want the kids to go out and speak to the people that are in their lives, the people that they probably know who are doing the shooting, or know are being violent, and tell them ‘Hey, could you not do this? I want to play outside’,” McKinney said.

Attendees of Thursday’s event saw kids playing a variety of games while spending time in the park.

“We want people to get more loving and want people to know that kids actually do want to play outside and be safe and not have to be nervous or scared,” McKinney said.

McKinney says he plans to have more of these events at the Indianapolis parks where there have been shootings through out the rest of the summer.

The group also plans to place peace signs around town with the kid’s signatures on them to remind people to not choose violence.