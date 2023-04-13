INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council’s Public Works Committee unanimously passed a proposal that will inject $8 million into the Supplemental County Income Tax to fund infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

In total, $1.1 billion is now allocated to go toward infrastructure projects over the next five years in Indianapolis as part of a larger capital infrastructure plan.

“That means better roads and bridges, trails and greenways, and pedestrian infrastructure, all without asking Marion County residents to pay more in taxes,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The approved Proposal 106 includes $1.5 million dedicated to pedestrian safety improvements such as enhanced sidewalks, crosswalks and curb ramps.

Some of the first projects planned as part of the total five-year, $1.1 billion capital improvement plan includes a pavement rehabilitation along Post Road, a two-way conversion of Michigan and New York streets to calm traffic and improve safety and a project improving drainage and rehabbing pavement on North Meridian Street.

“The men and women of DPW are working tirelessly during this season to build safer infrastructure for our neighborhoods and keep our roads safe and passable for all users,” said Brandon Herget, Director of the Department of Public Works. “I am grateful to the City-County Council’s Public Works Committee for unanimously voting in favor of this $8 million investment in our infrastructure.”

The project is one of several hoping to better transportation across Indianapolis and the state. The Federal Transit Administration recently announced nearly $132 million in transit formula funding with nearly $25 million of the sum heading to Indy.

The FTA funding may not be aimed at fixing pothole-ridden roads, but it can be used to help improve public transportation, update city buses, upgrade stations or tracks and help provide service to disabled and elderly riders.

“Together, by prioritizing local dollars towards infrastructure projects and through federal grant programs, we are finding more ways to help Indianapolis streets better reflect the value they create for Hoosiers,” Hogsett said.

Proposal 106 heads to the Indianapolis City-County Council for a final vote on May 8.