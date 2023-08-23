INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation department announced that its scheduled concerts for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled because of the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning.

According to a news release from the department, the following concerts have been canceled:

Garfield Park Wednesday’s Pop Series: Directors’ Jazz Orchestra; Thursday’s Alt Indy Series: Beatty and the Bayonets with Kiella Monique

Eagle Creek Park Wednesday’s In Concert With Nature: Katherine Nagy Trio

Riverside Park Thursday’s Monumental Concert Series with Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective



According to previous reports, Marion County is currently under an excessive heat warning, which is expected to last through Thursday evening. According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be as high as 112 on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the excessive heat warning read. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors… Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Individuals spending time outdoors should also wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and have frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should also be moved to a cool and shaded location.

This comes as other outdoor concerts continue to be scheduled in central Indiana, including:

The Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R Wednesday evening at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park;

Allen Stone with Brother Elsey Wednesday evening at the Hi-Fi Annex;

The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids Thursday evening at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park;

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Thursday evening at the Switchyard Park Thursday Night Summer Music Series in Bloomington.

This story will be updated if any other concerts are updated because of weather conditions.