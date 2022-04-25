INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has hundreds of jobs waiting for young people this summer starting at $10 an hour.

During the Hire Indy Youth campaign this week, Indy Parks will look to hire teens for summer work all across the parks system. Some jobs pay up to $15 an hour, and applicants can earn a $100 signing bonus if they stay on the job for at least 100 hours.

“We’re calling for all 16-year-olds and up to come out and join our family because we need to fill our parks with facility attendants, lifeguards, pool managers, head lifeguards, cashiers, all of the above to make sure our park experience this summer is safe and inclusive,” said Jordan Elder, an Indy Parks aquatics supervisor.

On Monday, Indy Parks staff will join Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili, and other community stakeholders to showcase the impact park employees make within their roles.

Click here to search and apply for summer jobs with Indy Parks.