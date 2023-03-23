INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 14-year-old Jacob Blackford went missing on Tuesday, March 21 and was last seen in the 5200 block of E. Southern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Blackford, IMPD said, was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved Adidas shirt, dark sweatpants and red/white shoes. He is described by IMPD as a 5’6″, 110-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Blackford’s whereabouts is being asked to contact authorities by calling 911 or IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477, or (TIPS).