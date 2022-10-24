INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler, and 37-year-old Austin Reynolds.

Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she is in need of medical assistance.

The group she is with is believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door car, shown to the right, with an Indiana plate number of NKI807.

Both adults are known to frequent the south side of Indianapolis, IMPD said.

Anyone with knowledge of their location is asked to call 911 immediately.