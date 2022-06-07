INDIANAPOLIS — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and with Pride Month comes the Indy Pride Festival and parade!

This year’s events will take place in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 11 beginning with the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon. The festival goes from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Indy Pride Parade

“The Indy Pride Parade is an exciting and visible symbol of Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community. Each year, hundreds participate and thousands line downtown streets for what has grown to be Indiana’s largest parade—for any cause or celebration,” Indy Pride said on its website.

This year, the number of parade participants will be limited to “manage growth and focus on the quality of the experience and safety,” said Indy Pride. The deadline for late registration has passed.

Judges will give out a total of 16 awards to participants, including The Monument Award for best overall entry, Best Float and Best Decorated Vehicle. Awards will be presented from the main stage during the Indy Pride Festival.

The parade begins on Massachusetts Avenue — where it intersects with College Avenue — and finishes on Delaware Street. Click here to view the parade route map.

For more details on the Indy Pride Parade, click here.

Indy Pride Festival

The Indy Pride Festival is back after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the in-person festival to go on a two-year hiatus. It will feature entertainment, food and drinks — including adult beverages — and other vendors.

The festival will be held at Military Park, which is located between New York, Blackford and West Street. The main gate will be on New York Street.

General admission tickets are $7 if purchased in advance and $10 on the day of the event. VIP tickets are $70 if bought in advance and $90 the day of the event. Click here to buy tickets and for more ticket information.

Indy Pride is partnering with Gate Ten Events and Parking to offer a parking pass and shuttle service. Click here for more information.

For more details on the Indy Pride Festival, click here.