INDIANAPOLIS — The amount of people walking or biking around the city and getting hit by vehicles is continuing to increase throughout Indianapolis.

Within one 24-hour stretch this week, six people were hit on the streets of Indianapolis.

“I think everybody recognizes there is a problem,” said Connie Szabo Schmucker, advocacy director for Bicycle Garage Indy.

Indy Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Crisis tracks the incidents that happen across the city and partners with other groups trying to combat the issue.

“In 2021 there were 7.5 traffic incidents that caused incapacitation or a fatality, a day,” said Schmucker.

Schmucker said other cities have totally eliminated pedestrian incidents.

“This is something that can be fixed,” she said. “It can be fixed with infrastructure. It can be fixed with awareness. It can be fixed with some enforcement.”

The data and concerns from residents moved Indy’s City-County Council to propose a new law that would restrict turns on red lights in the core of the city.

“It was determined that 56.7% of pedestrian-related crashes in the core of downtown are the result of turning vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians at signalized intersections,” said Department of Public Works Director Brandon Hergert.

The new law, which would affect downtown, would take effect near 10th and 11th streets to the north, I-65 to the east, I-70 to the south and the White River Parkway West.

“That is over 200 new signs at intersections throughout the downtown core,” said Hergert.

Indianapolis Metro Police Dept. PIO William Young said people need to be even more cautious during warmer months.

“People tend to walk more as we go into our summer months. we want drivers to be somewhat cautious of that making sure we are not blocking crosswalks,” said Young.

A final vote on the bill is expected on May 8. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has endorsed the legislation.