INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is moving to emergency intake status due to staff shortages and a lack of kennel space. The IACS is warning people to refrain from surrendering animals during this time as all surrendered animals will be at high risk of being euthanized.

“This temporary adjustment to our operations is necessary for us to continue to care for the hundreds of animals already in our care,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “During this time, the shelter will only accept animals in emergency situations and all surrendered animals will be at high risk for euthanasia.”

IACS is encouraging people who find lost pets to consider attempting to locate the owners themselves before involving the shelter. Found pets can be posted on sites such as Indy Lost Pet Alert and shared on social media sites such as Facebook and Nextdoor.

IACS reminds that veterinary clinics can scan lost animals for microchips but is asking if anyone does find an animal and cannot hold onto it themselves to leave it be.

“Pets typically don’t roam too far from home and owners don’t always know, or aren’t always able, to check the shelter for missing pets,” said Deputy Director Trennepohl. “By keeping the animal in the neighborhood where it was found, you will ensure it gets home more quickly and save limited shelter resources for animals that have no other option.”

Along with encouraging people to hold onto their pets and for citizens to help unite lost pets with their families, IACS is also encouraging anyone who may have been considering added a furry friend to their family to do so now. Adoptions are free and no appointment is needed. The shelter is open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

To see all of our adoptable animals, click here. If you are unable to adopt, consider fostering. Visit their foster page to learn more or to apply. You can also volunteer at IACS. To learn more about our volunteer program, or to apply, click here.