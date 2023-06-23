INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from the purchase of a straw gun that would ultimately lead to the killing of an Illinois police officer, according to court documents.

Ashantae Corruthers, 29, of Indianapolis was arrested for the conspiracy to illegally purchase a and transfer a firearm.

On May 19, 2021 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Champaign Police Patrol were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 2400 block of North Neil St. in the Central District of Illinois after a neighbor reported a possible domestic battery.

Upon arrival to the Town Center Apartment complex, officers Christopher Oberheim and Jeffrey Creel arrived and noticed convicted felon, Darion Lafayette of Champaigne, Illinois leaving the home and getting his car. When the cops approached the car, Lafayette was directed by Officer Creel to place his hands where he could see them. Lafayette ignored the command, and a physical struggle ensued between the two.

Lafayette would then fire a pistol multiple times that wounded Officer Creel and killed Officer Oberheim. Officer Creel then shot and killed Lafayette.

The pistol that Lafayette killed Officer Oberheim was what Corruthers illegally purchased for him to use as seen in multiple text conversations in court documents and upon further investigation it was also traced back to a gun business in Indianapolis. The purchase was made by Corruthers on November 17, 2020.

Extracted from text messages and cell phone records are conversations between Lafayette, Corruthers, as well as Regina T. Lewis discussing the purchase of the gun. Lewis is the person that connected Lafayette to Corruthers.

Corruthers is scheduled to be sentenced. This story will be updated as information becomes available.