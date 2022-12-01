INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced a $53 million campaign to fund multiple major initiatives at the zoo including a new chimpanzee exhibit along with expanding guest experiences by upgrading the zoo entrance.

The Campaign for Our Zoo, Our Community, Our World is funded by several donors, foundations, and trusts and has reached 60% of its campaign goal, according to the zoo.

Rendering of the International Chimpanzee Complex | Photos provided by Indy Zoo

Rendering of the new welcome walkway

Rendering of the mission control Global Center

New aerial render of the zoo

Rendering of the new zoo entrance

In addition to the chimp exhibit, the capital investment will expand guest capacity with a reimagined zoo entry and welcome center that will take guests through the White River Gardens and into a new Global Center for Species Survival that will serve as a mission center connecting thousands of conservation experts worldwide.

“The Campaign will put the Indianapolis Zoo at the very center of local, national, and international conservation strategy through the Global Center for Species Survival, a first-of-its-kind partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission, the world’s premiere organization focused on species survival,” the zoo said.

The Indianapolis Zoo said the guest Welcome Center entry experience along with the Global Center for Species Survival will open Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

Bill the chimp | photos provided by Indianapolis Zoo

The chimp exhibit under construction

The International Chimpanzee Complex is planned to open in summer 2024 and promises to give visitors a unique view of the chimpanzees as the apes travel across the zoo’s campus to multiple locations of their choice. The zoo stated five chimpanzees are currently being housed behind scenes at the zoo.

“The Indianapolis community has enthusiastically embraced our campaign, and we are deeply appreciative,” said Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. “Our ability to protect nature and inspire people to care for our world is being transformed and the impact will be felt locally, nationally, and internationally. We are privileged to be part of this important work.”