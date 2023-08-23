INDIANAPOLIS — The Oceans section of the Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new cownose ray early morning Wednesday, as stated in an Indianapolis Zoo social post.

While they do not yet know the gender or the name of the fish, they do know that the baby has quickly learn to glide in the water with their fins.

The new addition will be found swimming with the school of fish in the shark touch pool. According to the zoos attraction page, the touch pool features a school of smooth dogfish sharks and allows guests to have a personal encounter in the nation’s largest shark touch pool.

