INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new white rhino to its Plains yard.

Zenzele, or Zen, the 19-year-old white rhino, joins the zoo from The Wilds, a safari and conservation park in Cumberland, Ohio, arriving in Indiana in early June.

According to the Zoo, Zen is adjusting to her new home and it didn’t take long for her to adapt and become familiar with her new keepers. Senior Plains Keeper says Zen has been doing very well with the team that works with her and enjoys getting pets and scratches.

Zen’s personality is described as laid back but outgoing and curious.