INDIANAPOLIS — A stretch of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland avenues will be closed for 130 days as part of construction for IndyGo’s Purple Line.

IndyGo stated the construction will be for roadway and drainage improvements. One eastbound lane will remain open while the westbound lanes of 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland will be closed.

Several community outreach events were also announced where IndyGo representatives will share construction impact and tools to assist the community during Purple Line construction.

The following events were announced for February:

Virtual Purple Line Town Hall | Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. | Register here .

| Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. | Register . Purple Line Open House : New Direction Church | Thursday, Feb. 16, from noon – 2 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St.

: New Direction Church | Thursday, Feb. 16, from noon – 2 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St. Purple Line Open House : New Direction Church | Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St.

: New Direction Church | Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. | 5330 E. 38th St. Purple Line Pop-up and Food Pantry Drive-thru: New Direction Church | Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon – 2 p.m. | 5330 E 38th St.

IndyGo stated the previous closure on 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson avenues is expected to open before this latest closure begins.

The Purple Line remains scheduled to open for service in 2024.

To help navigate during construction, IndyGo riders can plan their trips using the IndyGo planner tool located here.