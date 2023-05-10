INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Line opened just shy of four years ago, but its bus stations are already in need of some extensive repairs.

Since the end of last year, stations across the city were having concrete ripped up and replaced which has closed streets, caused headaches for residents and is costing millions.

Crews were laying new concrete on Wednesday at the line’s 22nd street station to reinforce the bus pads. Those pads are where the bus stops at the station and they’ve been damaged by the weight of the 60-foot electric behemoths.

“Today they started new construction, or I guess, old construction, renovating the bus stop that wasn’t properly built three years ago,” Broad Ripple resident Ian Sullivan said.

More than 40 blocks north, crews were also beginning work at the 66th street station near Broad Ripple. Sullivan, who lives close by, witnessed them tearing up the bus pad to make room for a new one.

“I do think it’s a waste of money,” Sullivan said. “I think it could be better allocated in other places in the city.”

The repair project is expected to cost $5.2 million. It’s an eye-catching figure for some who fell like it was just yesterday that the stations were being constructed.

“You got to watch your money and you don’t want to spend money to go back and redo the job,” resident William Sloder said.

IndyGo said the repairs will strengthen and prolong the life of the pavement. They’re using the design that is currently being used for the construction of the Purple Line. IndyGo didn’t address why that design wasn’t used originally.

“So I think they should’ve looked at that a little bit more in the beginning,” Sloder said. “That’s definitely a cost that we don’t like to see.”

For Sullivan, he said the ridership, or lack thereof, that he’s witnessed makes him wonder if investing in the system is even worth it.

“I think that money would be better spent on the roads instead of on these Red Line bus systems that only serve a small section of the city,” Sullivan said.

IndyGo said the work on the stations is expected to be completed by August of this year.

You can find more information about the repairs here.