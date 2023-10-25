INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with IndyGo announced that there will be various Red Line closures and fixed route detours because of the upcoming CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon on Saturday.

According to a news release from IndyGo, the marathon course runs through the heart of Indianapolis and is expected to “generate significant service impacts for transit riders.”

“Most street closures and detours will go into effect when bus service starts Saturday morning and could last throughout the day until 5 p.m.,” the release said. “One closure along Washington Street, from Capitol Avenue to West Street, will begin Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and end once the race is complete.”

Here’s a full list of what is expected to be impacted because of Saturday’s race:

Red Line

The following Red Line stations will be closed until the race is over:

Vermont

Statehouse

New Jersey

22nd Street

Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

18th Street and Meridian Street

The IU Health Station will be closed for northbound service only. Riders traveling north are asked to board at the Red Line station at 30th and Meridian streets.

The Red Line station at Park Ave. will experience limited service, operating in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street are asked to exit at the temporary stop at 38th Street and College Avenue and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street are asked to exit at the Park Station and walk one block east to 38th Street and College Avenue.

This year, the release said that live music will be playing at the Red Line stations located at the Statehouse and the intersection of 18th and Meridian streets.

Fixed Lines

IndyGo official said the following local routes in the downtown area are expected to have stop closures Saturday because of the race:

Route 2: All stops from 34th Street and Sutherland Avenue to the Carson Transit Center (CTC)

All stops from 34th Street and Sutherland Avenue to the Carson Transit Center (CTC) Route 3: All stops from Michigan Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street

All stops from Michigan Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street Route 4: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC

All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC Route 5: All stops from 25th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC

All stops from 25th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC Route 6: All stops from CTC to Indiana Avenue and West Street. All stops from Harding Street and 23rd Street to 36th Street and Totem Street

All stops from CTC to Indiana Avenue and West Street. All stops from Harding Street and 23rd Street to 36th Street and Totem Street Route 8: All stops along Washington Street from West Street to the CTC. (This closure will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and end once the race is complete.) All stops along Maryland Street from West Street to the CTC

All stops along Washington Street from West Street to the CTC. (This closure will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and end once the race is complete.) All stops along Maryland Street from West Street to the CTC Route 10: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street

All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street Route 11: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to the CTC

All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to the CTC Route 13: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC

All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC Route 15: All stops from 30th Street and Cold Spring Road to 16th Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive. All stops from West Street and Indiana Avenue to the CTC

All stops from 30th Street and Cold Spring Road to 16th Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive. All stops from West Street and Indiana Avenue to the CTC Route 16: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC

All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC Route 18: All stops from Kessler Boulevard and Keystone Avenue to the CTC

All stops from Kessler Boulevard and Keystone Avenue to the CTC Route 19: All stops from 46th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC. All stops from 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue to 46th Street and Central Avenue

All stops from 46th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC. All stops from 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue to 46th Street and Central Avenue Route 21: All stops from Brookside Avenue to the CTC

All stops from Brookside Avenue to the CTC Route 24: All stops from Kentucky Avenue and West Street to the CTC (This route will be on detour all day due to the National Band Competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.)

All stops from Kentucky Avenue and West Street to the CTC (This route will be on detour all day due to the National Band Competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.) Route 25: All stops from 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive to the CTC

All stops from 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive to the CTC Route 26: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC

All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC Route 28: All stops from Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard to the CTC

All stops from Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard to the CTC Route 30: All stops from 30th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue to 19th Street and Belleview Place

All stops from 30th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue to 19th Street and Belleview Place Route 31: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC

All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC Route 34: All stops from Michigan Road and Cold Spring Road to the CTC

All stops from Michigan Road and Cold Spring Road to the CTC Route 37: All stops from Michigan Street and West Street to the CTC

All stops from Michigan Street and West Street to the CTC Route 38: All stops from 38th Street and Cold Spring Road to the CTC

All stops from 38th Street and Cold Spring Road to the CTC Route 39: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC

All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC Route 56: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC

“As the race progresses, streets along the course will re-open, and IndyGo will begin servicing those areas. Closures will significantly impact on-time performance on IndyGo routes,” the release said. “IndyGo encourages riders to allow extra time to reach their destination and plan ahead. You can receive real-time updates by using Google Maps, the MyStop app and other trip planning tools.”