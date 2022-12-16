INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on 38th St. on the city’s east side are starting to see some progress in Purple Line construction, including segments of a multi-use trail coming together.

”It’s just increased, enhanced safety in a way that this area has not seen in a long time,” said Carrie Black, a spokesperson for IndyGo.

IndyGo took to Twitter to give a first look at the trail, which is still under construction.

“Here is the FIRST official pic of the NEW multi-use path on the Purple Line! This infrastructure project is creating three miles of multi-use paths for both pedestrians and bicycle riders along 38th Street from Tacoma to Sheridan avenues,” IndyGo tweeted along with the following picture.

Photo courtesy of IndyGo

The picture did not have the desired effect, and led some to concerns there wasn’t enough separation between the path and the road.

”People couldn’t quite understand whether that lane was separated from traffic, when in fact it is,” Black said.

IndyGo explained the first picture acted as a bit of an “optical illusion” and tweeted another with a better view of the six-inch curb between path and road.

“There is a 6-inch curb providing a barrier to separate pedestrians/bicyclists from traffic. Please note the majority of the path is separated from the road by a 2-foot grass strip,” their Tweet, along with the below photo, read.

Photo courtesy of IndyGo

Black said in other spots there is even more space between pedestrians and the road.

”The majority of that three-mile, multi-use path is going to be even further separated from the road by a two-foot patch of grass,” Black said.

Connie Szabo Schmucker, the Advocacy Director for Bicycle Garage Indy, said this is a great addition to an area previously devoid of pedestrian trails.

”There are areas in the city, and this is one of them, that does not have great connectivity,” Schmucker said.

The trail will stretch for three miles along 38th St. from Tacoma Ave. to Sheridan Ave.

“There is a lot of connectivity just with having this three-mile stretch of multi-use trail along 38th St. that will allow people to access some of the other greenways that are nearby,” Schmucker said.

As for safety around the trail, Schmucker said she’s happy to see the curb and also the grass buffer, but there is always room for more safety.

”It would be good to put some bollards, so drives don’t turn onto the multi-use trail verse on the roadway,” Schmucker said.

The Purple Line will also add more crosswalks, ADA ramps and stop lights, which should help slow down cars on 38th St.

”There will be some traffic calming that will take place that will slow traffic down to make it safer for those pedestrians and bicyclists,” Black said.

For those still concerned about the safety of this path, Black wants to assure people – IndyGo has done its due diligence.

”We have had engineers, safety experts that have worked on the design of this path, so we’re confident in the design and it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists,” she said.

Black said Purple Line is on schedule and has not had any delays despite supply chain problems seen across the country. The projected finish for the project is early 2024.