INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!

IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!

Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.

Dogs and cats adopted from August 1, 2022, onward qualify for these free vaccines.

“It’s been a rough year for parvovirus,” said IndyHumane’s Director of Shelter Medicine, Dr. Liz Rose.

“Not only have we seen an increased number of puppies come into our shelter with parvo, but also a rise in the number of adult dogs with parvo. This means more owners are not completing the puppy vaccination series or not vaccinating their dogs at all.”

Even if you did not adopt your dog or cat from IndyHumane, you can still take advantage of their low-cost vaccine clinic.