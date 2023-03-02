INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis icon is changing hands.

Jason Amonett and Sean Lothridge are now co-owners of the Slippery Noodle Inn after purchasing it from the Yeagy family, who owned the historic bar for more than 60 years.

Hal Yeagy’s parents bought the bar in 1963. He took over operations in 1985 before passing away from cancer in 2020.

The new owners plan to maintain the history of the iconic bar while paying tribute to its previous owners.

“It is a great honor and pleasure to be able to take over the iconic Slippery Noodle Inn and we are committed to respecting the legacy built by the Yeagy family,” Amonett said. “We have both admired and been patrons of the Noodle for decades. It is an icon in Indianapolis, Indiana and the Midwest.”

Over the next few weeks, Amonett and Lothridge plan to talk to employees and evaluate every aspect of the business. They will eventually create a master plan. Some of their current ideas include adding more live music and healthier menu options. They also want to expand the Slippery Noodle’s selection of spirits.

“We think it’s important to listen to the staff and see what ideas they have,” Lothridge said. “As friends of Hal’s, we take on this responsibility with great pride.”

The Slippery Noodle Inn’s long history dates back to 1850, when it opened as a roadhouse called the Tremont House. It served as a way station for the Underground Railroad during the Civil War. During Prohibition, the Brady and Dillinger gangs used the building in the back for target practice; some of the slugs are still embedded in the lower east wall.

The building has undergone a number of name changes over the years, including Concordia House, Germania House, Beck’s Saloon, Moore’s Beer Tavern and Moore’s Restaurant.

Hal Yeagy took over operations in 1985 after his father’s death, transforming the business from a one-room lunch counter into a premiere blues club. The business bills itself as Indiana’s oldest continually operated bar. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.