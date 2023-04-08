INDIANAPOLIS — The Made Man Improv Show debuts season 5 and celebrates 10 years of sold out shows in Indianapolis and around Central Indiana Saturday. Made Man Improv is a variety show that features sketch comedy, interactive games, skits, and more that is selling out Indiana venues that seat hundreds of people in as little as six minutes.

The already sold out event will be held at the Indiana Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. For the new season, fans can expect new games, new feature acts, and an enhanced lobby experience with 360 booths, photographers, DJs, interviews and more.

“I love the fact that I’m doing something in the city that has a positive impact,” said Justin Bland, the creator of The Made Man Improv Show. “It’s a safe haven. It’s more than just laughs for a lot of people, it’s therapeutic,” said Bland.

The Made Man Improv Show

The new season will also feature an opening act, with the first performer being comedian, Asia Chardonay. “The whole reason for this platform is to remove myself from the spotlight and give other people the opportunity to shine,” said Bland. “I’m in a position now where it’s a blessing to be a blessing. If I can bless somebody then I’m blessed.”

The show, which was originally the J Bland Made Man show, started at Vincennes University. His mentor, Charles Bamm Surett, encouraged him to leave his mark on the campus. Known for being a host to several events at Vincennes at the time, Bland decided that his strength was improv and decided to do a variety show that has steadily grown over the past decade.

The Made Man Improv Show

The future of Made Man Improv Show is soon headed to Butler University where it will be open to students on campus. Made Man Improv is also planning to take their show on the road in a statewide college tour. Beyond his improv show, Bland aspires to build his own theatre in Indianapolis, and in the next two years plans to showcase a play written by himself.

Bland described himself as the funny kid who was inspired by shows such as In Living Color, Kenan & Kel, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and All That. “This is just me, I’m not trying to be funny but I know people gravitate towards me because of my personality,” said Bland. “It was sacrifices that had to be made, it was a whole lot of sleepless, restless nights trying to figure out how can I crack the code. We’ve manifested these moments.”

To purchase tickets for future shows please click here.