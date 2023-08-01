CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A 57-year-old Peru man who crashed his motorcycle while avoiding a deer spent hours in a ditch before crawling to get help.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call at 3:19 a.m. Monday about a man who was kneeling in the road at State Road 25 and Old State Road 25.

Deputies responded to the location along with the Clymers Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.

The preliminary investigation found the man had been traveling southbound on State Road 25 when he saw a deer. He swerved to avoid the animal, resulting in a crash that sent him and his 1998 Yamaha motorcycle into a ditch.

Investigators believe the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The man went undetected for several hours until he crawled to the edge of the road, where a passing driver saw him and called dispatchers in the early morning hours of July 31.

He was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.