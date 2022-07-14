Officers and members of the Wounded Blue meet with Officer Moody in the hospital. (Photo by Trafalgar Police Department)

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — A Trafalgar police officer who was seriously injured after crashing during a police pursuit released a letter further detailing his injuries while thanking the community for the outpouring of support he has received.

Officer Dustin Moody, 30, was injured in the early morning of June 25 when he and a pickup truck he was pursuing both crashed at a T-intersection located at County Road 300S and County Road 600W in Johnson County.

The driver of the pickup truck, 23-year-old Jacob G. Roberts of Nineveh, died as a result of the crash. Police previously said that neither vehicle crashed into each other, both instead crashing into the embankment.

In a letter shared by the Trafalgar Police Department, Moody revealed the extent of his injuries stating he sustained “11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung and a broken femur and pelvis” as a result of the accident.

“After speaking with trauma surgeons, they have given me a positive outlook on my recovery,” Moody wrote. “However, the recovery will be a long and tedious process, and I ask for your continued prayers and support during this challenging time.”

The Wounded Blue visits Officer Moody (Photo by Trafalgar Police Department)

Moody has been with the Trafalgar Police Department since June 2019 and been a full-time officer since December 2020.

After the crash, a memorial was set up at the scene of the deadly accident where residents visted and paid their respects to both Moody and the deceased Roberts.

In the wake of the tragedy, the small community of Trafalgar acted fast and many residents and businesses began to donate to Moody and his family.

“[Officer Moody’s] facing a lot of difficult times right now and, you know, we’re supposed to help each other out,” said Jeff Eisenmenger, a longtime resident of Trafalgar and owner of Small town Pizza & Subs.

Eisenmenger donated 20% percent of his proceeds and sales over the span of two days toward Moody’s family to help with treatment and recovery expenses.

While Moody may have been confined to his bed, the outpouring of support didn’t go unnoticed by the wounded officer.

“My family and I are deeply appreciative of all the prayers, kind gestures, written letters of sentiment, and financial donations that have been made during this time of need,” Moody wrote.

“I have been a police officer for several years and have worked for different agencies. I couldn’t imagine working for any other agency during such a time. The Trafalgar Police Department and the community of Trafalgar have come together like no other place I have been with,” he added

The Wounded Blue, a national organization that supports wounded police officers, visited Moody on Monday. The Trafalgar Police Department said Moody had been able to speak with the founder The Wounded Blue during their visit and the police department thanked the organization for not just their support, but for their generous donation.

Moody concluded his letter by thanking members of the Trafalgar Police Department for their sacrifices and support while asking for his family and himself to be kept in the communities prayers.

“I am proud to say I am a Trafalgar Police Officer and work for the Town of Trafalgar,” he said.

More fundraisers are planned for Officer Moody including a breakfast and an auto and bike show set for July 23. For information on these events, click here.