LEBANON, Ind. — An inmate at the Boone County Jail died Wednesday morning after suffering cardiac arrest, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

BCCO said it was notified of the death at about 7 a.m.

A man who was incarcerated at the jail was found to be in cardiac arrest, said the condoner’s office. Personnel with the county sheriff’s office, EMS, and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to the emergency, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be released after next of kin is notified.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.