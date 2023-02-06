TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday.

Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

The coroner has not yet confirmed the inmate’s identity.

Autopsy reports are still pending as part of the investigation to determine the cause of death.