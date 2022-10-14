WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail.

The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Lappin is described as a 6′ tall, 205-pound white man with blue eyes and blonde hair. Authorities said he has tattoos of a woman and the Joker on his chest as well as roses, a diamond, music notes and faces on his left arm.

At this time, there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility, IDOC said. This information is being released out of an abundance of caution.

Lappin was sentenced to serve 8 years in 2020 after being convicted of robbery in Marion County, IDOC said in a release. His expected release date was January 7, 2026 and his last known address was in Clayton, Ind.

Anyone who sees Lappin is being asked to immediately contact law enforcement.