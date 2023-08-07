HARRISON, OHIO. — An investigation is open into what led up to the death of a famed Hoosier comedic radio show host.

The Harrison Police Department confirmed that 52-year-old Ron Sexton died at a hotel in Harrison, Ohio, on July 21. They initially responded just before 2:30 p.m. for a “non-breather.”

Sexton was found by officers in his hotel room dead. He was a resident of Dunedin, Florida.

The host, also known by fans as “Donnie Baker,” was on tour with his stand-up comedy show when he was found dead.

Sexton was known by millions of listeners for the comedic characters he played on-air including; Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, Floyd the Trucker and his spot-on celebrity impersonations.

The death investigation is being handled by Harrison police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office near the Cincinnati area.

The coroner’s office responded to the ongoing investigation:

The cause and manner of death of Ronald Sexton are still pending at this time. I would not expect anything available until the end of the month or early September. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, MD, Hamilton County Coroner

Anyone who has any information about the radio host’s death is asked to call Harrison police at (513) 367-3715.