INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools, along with the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, recently reached a collective bargaining agreement which is expected to give IPS employees represented in the union a pay bump.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of School Commissioners of the City of Indianapolis, officials are expected to discuss the two-year agreement between IPS and the Local 611 chapter of AFSCME. Officials are expected to take action on the item during a Thursday meeting.

According to IPS officials, this agreement includes various IPS employees who are a part of the local chapter of AFSCME, including school service and support workers like classroom paraprofessionals, staff custodians and food service employees.

Employees under AFSCME will see an average wage increase of 7.4% under the new agreement, or about $2,000 per person annually. IPS officials said the pay increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2023, and will last through the agreement’s end on June 30, 2025.

Officials said this pay increase is expected to increase the lowest hourly wage rate from $11.01 to $16.01.

The agreement also includes:

The potential for salary bumps, or “loyalty increases” for staff who reach three or 10 years of IPS employment during the agreement term.

Eliminates college credit requirement for substitute pay, enabling all paraprofessionals with substitute licenses, or who are in the process of obtaining them, to serve as substitutes and earn substitute pay premiums.

Employees earn a fourth week of vacation after 10 years of employment at IPS

Adds floating holidays for 10-month and 12-month staff to accommodate religious observances not on the IPS calendar

Increases IPS-portion of 403(b) match from 0.5% to 3%.

Employee health insurance premiums remain unchanged at 2022-23 levels for 2023-24.

“This contract not only demonstrates the district’s commitment to equitable and fair compensation but also positions IPS as an employer of choice, attracting and retaining talent vital to the success of the educational community in Indianapolis,” officials said.

Aleesia Johnson, the superintendent for IPS, said on Tuesday that while the monetary figure should be higher, this agreement is “moving the needle in a really substantive way” for a number of employees.

“We’re very excited to see that bottom number really increase and improve to be more competitive in our marketplace,” Johnson said. “…(IPS is) trying to be sure that the dollars and the increases that employees are receiving are actually dollars that they will feel in their pocketbooks and in their wallets as they work into the future.”

Johnson said it is important for people to see IPS as a place where they can be valued for their contribution to the district and be paid for in a manner that is fair and competitive.

“We want working in a school or working in a school district to be something that our community will see as a viable option for themselves,” Johnson said. “We want to ensure we can fill vacancies, be sure our kids have what they need and to do so, we have to be sure we are competitive in the marketplace.”

Officials expect the financial impact for this agreement to be around $700,000 for around 346 employees. Johnson said the district had to forecast and project in terms of the funding that will be available to negotiate with.

“We had done an analysis, both of the market as well as our current wages, and really saw some gaps that existed in terms of being able to be competitive and ensure that our staff are being compensated fairly for the work that they do,” Johnson said. “This is a really sound investment that we’re making in our employees because of the work that they do every day in our schools and… for our students.”