INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Several parents allege CEO of Edison School of the Arts Nathan Tuttle used a racial slur towards a student.

One family member, who did not want to appear on camera, claimed Tuttle got into an argument with a student of color and used the “n-word.” A former teacher we spoke to also made that same claim.

In a statement sent to parents, the school said the allegations were regarding “the racially insensitive language used by the executive director, Nathan Tuttle.”

In a message sent to FOX59, the school claimed the allegations were regarding “inappropriate language used by the school’s executive director.”

Both statements said the board takes these matters seriously and has placed the executive director on administrative leave, pending investigation.

FOX59 reached out to IPS for a response but was directed to a public relations agency, who said they are working with the school and coordinating with IPS on this issue.

Tuttle is no longer listed on the school’s website. When asked if Tuttle has been terminated, the PR firm stated he was on administrative leave.

There will be a special board meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Edison School of the Arts.

Edison School of the Arts is part of IPS’ innovation network. Tuttle is not an IPS employee and not on the payroll.