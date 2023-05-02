An IMPD SWAT team is called to a home on Normandy Road, leading to a nearby school and voting center being put on lockdown.

INDIANAPOLIS — IPS Clarence Farrington School 61, which serves as a voting center, was placed on lockdown for roughly two hours due to a nearby SWAT situation.

Police were called to a home roughly one block away from the school where a suspect was believed to be barricaded inside. Police said SWAT searched the home but didn’t find the suspect leading to the lockdown being lifted.

The Marion County Election Board asked voters to avoid IPS Clarence Farrington School during the lockdown and adviced voters to visit other nearby voting centers. Students and poll workers observed lockdown procedures until the lockdown was lifted.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the lockdown was “not in any way associated with the school or voting center.”

The possible barricaded individual was part of a domestic disturbance investigation, according to IMPD.

IPS said the lockdown was standard procedure due to the nearby police presence.

IMPD SWAT called to a barricaded suspect in the 3100 block of Normandy Road.

IPS Clarence Farrington School 61 is located near 30th and Georgetown Road, just north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IMPD said SWAT was called to a home in the 3100 block of Normandy Road, roughly a block west of the school.

Police closed Normandy Road in the 3100 block during the investigation. SWAT ended up searching the home and not finding the suspect, police said.

The Marion County Election Board said voters could have visted the following voting centers instead during the lockdown:

International Marketplace Coalition – 4233 LAFAYETTE ROAD

IFD Station 30 – 2440 N TIBBS AVE

IPS Northwest Middle School – 5525 W 34TH ST