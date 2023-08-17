One student was rushed to the hospital after an incident that forced a partial lockdown at Arsenal Technical High School Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS –A high school student on the near east side of Indianapolis was arrested Thursday morning for having a loaded gun on campus, according to a statement from Indianapolis Public Schools.

IPS officials said a student at Arsenal Tech High School was arrested Thursday for having a loaded handgun on the campus before classes started.

A statement from the district read that the incident “was handled swiftly by IPS Police” and “is also being handled under (the district’s) Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property.”

“All students are safe and in classes learning,” the statement read. “IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.”