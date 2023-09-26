FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the harvest season approaches, Indiana roadways will start to see a takeover of farming equipment of all shapes and sizes.

So the question many Hoosiers are asking is, can farming equipment even be legally driven on the roadway?

In short, yes Indiana farmers can take to the roadway while driving farming equipment but certain precautions are legally required. Indiana law states that any farming equipment must have proper lights, reflectors and signs to drive on the road. Drivers must also hold a valid driver’s license in order to bring farming vehicles to the road.

Since farming equipment is considered slow-moving, the equipment has to display a triangular slow-moving emblem centered on the equipment, not less than 3 and more than 5 feet from the ground. The hope with all of these precautions is to increase roadway safety with farming equipment.

In 2022 the Indiana State Police reported that 284 crashes involving farming equipment happened statewide, with a total of 84 injuries and 7 fatalities. In order to avoid these crashes Hoosier motorists and farmers are encouraged to follow these safety tips provided by Indiana State Police.

If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways, slow down.

Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.

Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road. Be sure to use caution when passing.

With the movement of large and wide agricultural equipment on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.

When following slow-moving agricultural equipment, exercise patience.

Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.

Farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed-up traffic to safely pass.