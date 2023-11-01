MEMPHIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a Wednesday interstate crash involving 4 semi-trucks in Clark County that killed one passenger and sent two drivers to the hospital.

According to ISP, police and EMS were called around 5:30 a.m. to an Interstate 65 southbound off-ramp in Memphis, Indiana, for a serious crash. Upon arrival, first responders found one dead passenger and two injured drivers amongst a 4-vehicle wreck.

ISP said crews found a male driver with a head injury and an injured female passenger both entrapped inside the cab of a black 2017 Volvo. The female passenger was later pronounced dead and the driver was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Photo provided by ISP

Following an ISP crash investigation, officers believe that three semi-trucks with trailers were parked on the right emergency lane of the off-ramp onto Memphis Blue Lick Road when the Volvo truck began exiting off of I-65 SB.

Police said that, for an unknown reason, the Volvo went off the right side of the exit lane and clipped the front end of the first parked semi before continuing off the side of the road and colliding with the back of the second parked truck and trailer.

“As the black Volvo continued forward, it lifted and traveled underneath the trailer of the second truck until it collided with the rear of the second tractor and came to rest,” ISP said. “The collision also pushed the second tractor into the rear of a third parked truck and trailer.”

ISP said that the driver of the second tractor sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries and was driven to University Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the first and third parked semis were uninjured.

The I-65 SB off-ramp onto Memphis Blue Lick Road was closed until around 1 p.m. Wednesday as ISP investigated the crash. No identities of those involved have been released and police have not given any additional information.