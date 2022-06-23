PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Greencastle man wanted on an attempted murder and aggravated battery warrant out of Lawrence County was arrested by state police Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say a trooper located a vehicle that the suspect, 40-year-old William Blackwell, was known to operate. Trooper Colton Maynor found the vehicle at an apartment complex in Greencastle.

State police received information that Blackwell was in one of the apartments. After following that tip, they located him and took him into custody without incident.

Blackwell was taken to the Putnam County Jail and will be extradited back to the Lawrence County Jail for the attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

His other charges out of Lawrence County include:

Burglary

Battery by means of a deadly weapon

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Intimidation