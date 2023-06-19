SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man wanted as a suspect in an Ohio murder case was arrested by Indiana State Police during a traffic stop on I-65.

ISP says the investigation began when a master trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai passenger vehicle for a traffic violation on I-65 northbound in northern Jackson County.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Shannon W. Liccardo pulled off the interstate onto State Road 11 where he stopped.

Liccardo initially provided troopers with a false name before revealing his true identity. After running his name police found that he had an active arrest warrant for a Maple Heights, Ohio murder.

The warrant was issued on June 16.

Troopers took Liccardo into custody without incident. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held, pending extradition back to Ohio.

The Maple Heights Police Department will take over the murder investigation and the prosecutor’s office will handle any potential charges.