LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old Chicago man accused of stealing a car from a woman at gunpoint was flown to a Chicago hospital after being shot at by Indiana State Police and leaping down a 30-foot bridge on Tuesday.

According to the Indiana State Police, Rashawn Thompson is accused of stealing a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu from a TA gas station in Porter after exiting a 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, a woman was pumping gas when the armed suspect approached and demanded her car keys. Children were reportedly in the woman’s car at the time but were able to be removed from the Malibu before Thompson took off, firing at least one shot from his firearm. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.

Shortly aftward, police said dispatch received a report of a shooting between two vehicles on the interstate. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies then spotted both the Malibu and Impala while patrolling Cline Avenue near 45th Street. Both vehicles fled from police with state troopers joining in the pursuit.

The Impala ended up driving over a curb and became disabled on Cline Avenue near Ridge Road not long later, police said. The driver, identified as Tyzerrick Smith, 21, of Chicago, was taken into custody.

Thompson continued to run from police in the stolen Malibu before eventually colliding with a state trooper’s vehicle on Cline Avenue and hitting a concrete barrier.

State police said after crashing Thompson exited his vehicle brandishing a firearm. A state trooper fired at Thompson who then leapt off Cline Avenue, which is approximately a 30-foot bridge embankment.

Officers on scene reported went down to Thompson to render medical aid. He was then transported by helicopter to a Chicago hospital. Police were unaware of his condition.

Police told the Times of Northwest Indiana that they were unable to say if the Thompson was struck by the trooper during the shooting.