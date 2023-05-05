DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A Decatur County police dispatcher was arrested by Indiana State Police Wednesday after she was accused of sharing evidence from a criminal investigation to members of the public.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office contacted ISP to investigate Heidi Miracle, 42, of Holton. Police said Miracle was a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office and had accessed a video obtained during a criminal investigation.

Miracle then allegedly shared the video to civilians through a messaging app and onto her social media.

State police detectives arrested Miracle on preliminary counts of official misconduct and offense against intellectual property.

She is slated to appear in the Decatur County Circuit Court.