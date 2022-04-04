NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man accused of murdering two people at a gas station in southern Indiana was shot by police after leading officers on a pursuit and taking a woman hostage during his attempt to evade arrest.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began at 10 a.m. Monday when police learned of a double murder at a New Albany gas station located at Beechwood and Grant Line Roads. Officers with the New Albany Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the Indiana State Police all responded to the scene.

Authorities said officers observed the murder suspect driving a maroon SUV and launched into pursuit on Charleston Road, just north of I-265. The suspect reportedly abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a restaurant, however, where he took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a silver SUV.

After officers surrounded the area, police said the hostage fell from the vehicle and the suspect resorted to trying to run police over with the SUV. Officers from the New Albany Police Department and the Floyd County’s Sheriff’s Department then reportedly opened fire, shooting the suspect. The SUV then crashed into the back of the restaurant, according to officials, and the suspect was subdued.

Police said both the murder suspect and kidnapping victim were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the murder suspect nor have they identified the victims killed in the double murder.

New Albany police are investigating the double-murder with state police in charge of the kidnapping and police-involved shooting investigation.