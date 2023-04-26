BOONE COUNTY, Ind. –Police were attempting to stop a vehicle in Boone County that did not have a license plate, however, the driver led the police on a pursuit, according to the Indiana State Police.

The chase went west from I-465 to I-865, until going north to I-65, with the driver reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks which brought the vehicle to a stop along the exit ramp to Highway 52.

Police have confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from Patient Hands Home Care, LLC. The owner reported the car stolen on April 13 to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The business provides home care services for seniors and people with disabilities.

The initial investigation has also indicated that drugs were in the vehicle.

One female occupant was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be added as it becomes available.