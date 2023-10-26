INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are on the scene of a crash that left two people dead Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70.

ISP confirmed that two people died in a crash on I-70 WB at mile marker 92.7 involving at least one vehicle and a semi-truck. ISP troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a serious vehicle accident on the interstate.

The interstate remains shut down as ISP is diverting traffic to the Mount Comfort Road exit.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.