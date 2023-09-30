FARMERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a man charged in an incident last week at a Sullivan County bar that ended with a gun being pointed at patrons and shots being fired.

Phillip A. Foster, a 28-year-old man from Rosedale, Ind., was arrested Friday by US Marshals, ISP said, after a warrant was issued for the following charges:

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Criminal Recklessness w/ Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony

Serious Violent Felon Firearm Possession, Level 4 Felony

Intimidation to Commit a Felony w/ Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

ISP said the charges against Foster stem from an incident on Sept. 23 where troopers were called to Mickey’s Bar and Grill, a local establishment along S. U.S. 41 in Farmersburg near Terre Haute.

The investigation, troopers said, was referencing a man who reportedly pointed a gun at Mickey’s patrons, fired shots and battered a customer. While investigating, ISP detectives said it was determined that Foster was the man involved and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Phillip A. Foster booking photo (via Sullivan County Jail)

Then, on Sept. 29, the US Marshal Task Force was able to track down Foster and take him into custody without incident.

Online court records show that Foster was subsequently booked into the Sullivan County Jail. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled in his case.