JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A mother and her three children were found dead inside a burning home in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening, but it may not have been the fire that killed them.

According to Indiana State Police, investigators later discovered that the 35-year-old mother and her three children all had gunshot wounds.

State police previously said that first responders were sent to the home in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road — near Madison — shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The home was on fire when crews arrived on the scene. Upon entering the home, firefighters found all four victims who were pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday evening, the victims were identified as Naomi Briner, 35; Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8, and Iyla Briner, 6. State police said Naomi Briner is believed to be the mother of all three children.

It wasn’t until the fire was extinguished and the bodies were further investigated that the gunshot wounds were discovered.

The investigation into the mother and the three children’s deaths remains ongoing.