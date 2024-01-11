AUSTIN, Ind. – A man died following a fire in Scott County.

According to Indiana State Police, the Austin Fire Department responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a 911 call about a fire in the 1000 block of West Harrod Road near Austin.

Firefighters found a man dead inside the building and contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department then asked Indiana State Police to investigate.

ISP detectives and crime scene investigators later arrived at the location and remained there until about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to their preliminary findings, no foul play was suspected. The case is currently being handled as a death investigation.

ISP said authorities were withholding the man’s name until an autopsy was complete. The case remains under investigation.