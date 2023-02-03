NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Jennings County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a handgun Friday while attempting to serve him a warrant in North Vernon.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 block of W. County Road 175 N. in North Vernon, Ind.

The SWAT crews were called to the address to serve a warrant on Devin C. Lark, a 29-year-old Seymour resident. ISP said Lark was wanted on “multiple felony warrants” in both Clark and Jennings counties.

Once authorities arrived at Lark’s residence he ran away from the officers, according to ISP. Officers chased Lark on foot.

While in pursuit, a sheriff’s deputy said Lark produced a handgun and then “refused to drop it when ordered to”. In response, ISP said the deputy fired a single shot that struck Lark.

ISP said Lark was taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police. His family, ISP said, has been notified.

Police said a second adult male was at the residence when the shooting occurred, that he cooperated with officers and was eventually arrested on an unrelated charge.

“No officers were injured in the incident. The Jennings County Sheriff requested the Indiana State Police conduct the investigation into the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Jennings County Prosecutor’s Office for review.” Indiana State Police

The name of the deputy who shot Lark is not being released by state or local police.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy will be placed on administrative leave per normal protocol.