BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — An Oxford man is being accused of creating a fake Facebook account that impersonated the town marshal and then using said account to harass his own wife in an attempt to discredit the marshal.

Zachary Brown, 30, is charged with identity deception, a Level 6 felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of false informing. Brown turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

According to the Indiana State Police, Brown filed a complaint with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department accusing the Oxford town marshal of harassing his wife and sending her an unsolicited nude image over Facebook messenger. Brown also accused the town marshal of sending him threatening messages.

An investigation by state police, however, determined that it was Brown who sent his wife the harassing messages and sent himself threats. Police claim Brown created a fake Facebook account that masqueraded as the town marshal and then sent his wife and himself the messages.

The Oxford town marshal was placed on leave during the investigation but was since reinstated to duty after the allegations were determined to be false.

If found guilty, Brown could potentially face jail time. Level 6 felonies come with a sentencing range of six months to two and a half years imprisoment.