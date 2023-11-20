INDIANAPOLIS – A vehicle struck and killed a Brownsburg man on I-465 on the west side Sunday.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened just north of the 38th Street exit on the west side near mile marker 17.5.

Sgt. John Perrine with ISP said a car struck a person who was crossing the interstate. The driver then lost control and hit a wall, suffering minor injuries.

The crash happened in the overnight hours, Perrine said, and it was dark outside. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, and it’s possible the driver didn’t see him.

INDOT cameras showed police conducting an investigation in the vicinity hours after it happened.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Tyler A. Stephenson.

The driver submitted to a chemical test, which is standard procedure in a deadly crash. ISP doesn’t believe impairment was a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.