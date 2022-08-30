MARION, Ind. – A semi truck ran a red light, slamming into a moped and killing its driver in Marion, police said.

According to Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue near the Fourth Street intersection.

State police found 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee, who was on a moped, had the green light as she approached the intersection southbound on Baldwin.

But as Bilbee went across, a Freightliner heading eastbound on Fourth Street ran a red light and hit her, police said. Bilbee had the right of way.

Bilbee died from her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 25-year-old Sohil Singh of Manitoba, Canada, was not injured.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.