CENTERVILLE, Ind. — A Liberty, Indiana man was killed in a crash after a driver committed an illegal pass in Wayne County.

The Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team determined 47-year-old Samuel Weller of Liberty was heading west on Pottershop Road on his motorcycle shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say two cars were headed east on Pottershop Road at the same time — a Dodge Caravan in front and a Chevrolet Equinox behind it.

As the two vehicles approached a hill, police say the Equinox driver began to pass the Caravan in a marked no-passing zone for eastbound traffic.

As it passed, the Equinox hit the motorcycle head-on, causing Weller to be thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County coroner.

Neither of the drivers were hurt, but police did learn the Equinox driver was operating the vehicle without a valid Indiana driver’s license.

The Wayne County prosecutor will determine if files are charged.