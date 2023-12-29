PERU, Ind. — A Peru dentist was arrested by state troopers after an investigation uncovered that he pocketed money from employees’ paychecks that was meant to go into retirement accounts.

Bryon Leon Cohee, 67, of Macy was arrested on Dec. 20 and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Cohee is charged with two counts of theft where the value falls between $750 and $50,000, a Level 6 felony.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation into Cohee began in February of 2023 after police received a tip that Cohee might be pocketing money from his employees’ pay that was meant to be deposited into their retirement accounts.

According to state police, investigators uncovered that Cohee had withheld some funds from paychecks under the guise of depositing the money into the employees’ retirement account only for the money to never actually be deposited as intended.

In Indiana, a Level 6 felony carries a potential prison sentence of between six months to two and a half years.

Court records show that Cohee was released from jail after paying a $1,000 bond.